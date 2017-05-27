 "To whom it may concern' - Diamond Platnumz sends weird condolence message to his baby mama, Zari | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 27 May 2017

"To whom it may concern' - Diamond Platnumz sends weird condolence message to his baby mama, Zari

I feel it's a little weird because first, he wrote 'to whom it may concern' and second he said 'I wish I could hug you now instead of this text message'. They have two children together and live in the same house, why can't he just hug her? 3, he said I know that you're lonely now...why should she be if you're there to comfort her? Hmmm

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, she liked a comment blasting Diamond Platnumz on IG. See here
