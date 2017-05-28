Tiwa Savage shares adorable video of her son, Jam Jam singing lyrics from her new hit, All Over

"So one day I was singing my song and out of nowhere my son started singing along. I was so shocked and emotional and happy and teary. My tiny baby of just yesterday is growing so fast. Every development I witness is like a miracle just like when he started walking or when he started school. Didn't even mean to write this much but my little man is everything to me. I love him sooooo much, my world, my lil jam jam. Na because of you wey I get goosebumps... My baby is quite shy as well "
