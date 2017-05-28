 Tiwa Savage shares adorable video of her son, Jam Jam singing lyrics from her new hit, All Over | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Tiwa Savage shares adorable video of her son, Jam Jam singing lyrics from her new hit, All Over

Singer, Tiwa Savage got emotional after her son, Jamil Balogun sang the chorus of her song. All Over. Sharing a video from the moment via IG, she wrote;
"So one day I was singing my song and out of nowhere my son started singing along. I was so shocked and emotional and happy and teary. My tiny baby of just yesterday is growing so fast. Every development I witness is like a miracle just like when he started walking or when he started school. Didn't even mean to write this much but my little man is everything to me. I love him sooooo much, my world, my lil jam jam. Na because of you wey I get goosebumps... My baby is quite shy as well "
Watch the video below.

