 Timaya shares beautiful photos of his daughter as she celebrates her 5th birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Timaya shares beautiful photos of his daughter as she celebrates her 5th birthday

Singer, Timaya shared these beautiful photos of his daughter, Emma who is celebrating her 5th birthday today. He wrote; "I'm so privileged to be your father. Words can't express the joy I feel, I love u to the moon and back my Emma...Happy Birthday baby"
Posted by at 5/21/2017 12:03:00 pm

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

HBD cute Emma.

21 May 2017 at 12:10
godwin peter said...

Looking so cute. Can't wait to av kids like this

21 May 2017 at 12:22
Dave said...

"i'm so privileged to be your father. Words can't express the joy I feel,

click here now for penis enlargement

I love u to the moon and back my Emma...Happy Birthday baby" okay, now, go and marry her mother.

21 May 2017 at 12:44
jewel said...

Give her a home!

21 May 2017 at 13:04
Agbomen said...

Tnk you!

21 May 2017 at 13:39

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts