Tiger Woods to appear in court on July 5 over DUI arrest

The details in a police affidavit released yesterday confirmed Woods’ statement that he had not been drinking before being arrested for suspicion of DUI.
According to an incident report, police described fresh damage to the driver’s side of the car both tires were flat, along with minor damage to the rims. There also was minor damage to the front driver’s side bumper and rear bumper, and the passenger rear tail light appeared to be out.
Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County jail on a DUI charge.
