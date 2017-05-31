 Tiger Woods to appear in court on July 5 over DUI arrest | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Tiger Woods to appear in court on July 5 over DUI arrest

Police in Florida have confirmed that golf legend, Tiger Woods was not drunk when he was arrested early on Monday, but he would still be charged with driving under influence on July 5, 2017. Police reports says he was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a six-lane Florida road with the engine running and his right blinker flashing.

The details in a police affidavit released yesterday confirmed Woods’ statement that he had not been drinking before being arrested for suspicion of DUI.

According to an incident report, police described fresh damage to the driver’s side of the car both tires were flat, along with minor damage to the rims. There also was minor damage to the front driver’s side bumper and rear bumper, and the passenger rear tail light appeared to be out.

Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County jail on a DUI charge.
