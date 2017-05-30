Tiger Woods apologises after DUI arrest, says 'alcohol was not involved', blames medication!

Tiger Woods who was arrested on Monday, May 29th in Jupiter, Florida on a charge of drunk driving has spoken out about the arrest.
In a statement released today, the American golf legend tendered an apology to his friends and family and said that alcohol was not involved in his arrest but blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
'I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," he said.
'I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again', he added.
