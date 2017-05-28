T.I ends his marriage to Tiny on TV, says he's outgrown her and wants them to go their separate ways

On the latest episode of T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, which aired on Friday, the rapper told his partner of over 13 years that he has outgrown the relationship and the best thing for them to do is split
"I think you're a phenomenal person. We've had some of the best times of our lives together. And it does not hurt or insult me that at some point you grew to this point and I grew to this point. I don't think it's either of our fault. So ultimately, ain't nothing else for us to do but split. I think it's better for the kids. We can work together better now.
He later told the cameras
"A part of me is happy to close this chapter because I feel we outgrew each other. She grew in a different direction and I did too.
Watch video below...
6 comments:
So sad ....Women should learn to ignore side chicks because all those side chick's want is for you to confront them and when you do they win ..Now who is ever gon want an ugly woman like Tiny again
since she has given him kids and they are all passed infancy stage, he has realized
that he wants to be free to live the classic hip hop rapper life. that is what he gets for marrying a former stripper.
Silly!
Women keep suffering for men in this cruel world:
1. You're a sexy being when they meet you
2. You date them and everything about them
3. If fortunate, you marry them and everything about them
4. You get pregnant and carry another being for 9 months for both of you and get FAT and
yucky!
5. They start getting attracted to someone else/ cheat/ etc
6. Sometimes you contract an STI from their irresponsibility
7. You take care of the home, kitchen, kids, life, extended family, mother + mother-in-law,
8. You manage stress at work
9. You still work hard to keep fit and satisfy your man
10.You're stressed and tired!!!
And after all these sacrifices, A MAD MAN WILL OPEN HIS MOUTH TO SAY "I'VE GROWN OUT OF LOVE WITH YOU..."
You smoke weed???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Okay
... Merited happiness
dis woman too wowo for T.I nah....her charm don fail...lolzz
Nice one T.i .Even the woman sef no fine
