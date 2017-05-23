T.I. and Tiny confront each other about cheating (video)
The estranged couple confronted each other about cheating in a clip from next week’s episode of their reality show, Family Hustle. Tiny confronted T.I. on his
many infidelities including him cheating on her with her assistant, confirming the longstanding rumor that T.I. was
caught cheating with a member from Tiny's defunct singing group French
Kiss. Watch the video after the cut...
Interesting
