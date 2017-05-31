Three police officers confirmed dead as Navy, Police officers clash in Cross Rivers

The Naval officers took offence at the police warden stopping them from breaking the law. This led to a faceoff which resulted in both parties calling for reinforcement. The Naval officers took their grievance to the Akim police station where they shot sporadically and set the station ablaze. They reportedly stopped fire fighters from stopping the fire at the station.
Three police officers reportedly died in the wake of the clash.
Meanwhile the Naval authorities are yet to comment on the unfortunate incident.
They think they're above the law.
Shame to Nigeria police n Nigeria navy
