Three more employees sue Fox News for racial discrimination and sexual harassment

On Monday, May 22, 2017, Fox News’ legal woes worsened as three women joined the growing list of current and former employees suing the network for racial and sexual discrimination.
Kathleen Lee, a shift editor at Fox News Radio, and Naima Farrow, a former accounts payable coordinator, filed separate lawsuits today against Fox while Vidya Mann, a former accounts receivable specialist, joined an existing lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.
The trio now join 23 current and former Fox employees now suing the network, including Kelly Wright, an African American co-anchor of Fox’s Saturday programming. Wright claims he was “marginalized” and “sidelined” at Fox because of his race.
Lee, who has worked at Fox for over 10 years, claims that radio anchor Ron Flatter made sexually insensitive remarks to her and other female employees, calling them “sluts and whores.” Lee claims that human resources “looked the other way and failed to act" when she reported the behavior.
Farrow says she was fired less than three days after telling her supervisor that she was pregnant. She also claims that Fox permitted a racially hostile work environment and that former comptroller Judith Slater referred to Farrow’s office floor as “the ethnic floor.”
Mann, a Guyanese woman, claims that Fox refused to hire her as a permanent employee despite working for the network for four years and that Fox fired her shortly after she gave birth.
Federal and New York State law prohibit discrimination against pregnant women.
