Wednesday, 24 May 2017

This photo of Pope Francis and Donald Trump's family has got the internet talking

Today, US President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome where they shared a half-hour discussion and exchanged gifts.

Afterward, Trump, his wife, Melania and daughter, Ivanka with the Pope posed for photos. But the Holy father who is known to have a jovial personality when meeting people remained stern while Trump beamed at the cameras. After the photo emerged online, Twitter users reacted to it and one of them shared photos of Pope Francis with different heads of state during their visits at the Vatican.
 
 The Pope is not here for Donald Trump...lol
Anonymous said...

Being civil

24 May 2017 at 20:31
Alloy Chikezie said...

Lol. His holiness is angry at Donald Trump.

24 May 2017 at 20:34
Anonymous said...

This Pope sabi Boneface Sha o

24 May 2017 at 20:34
Sharon said...

there is no need for comparism. melania is a christian and she decided that in this case she wanted to cover her head.

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

in the case of saudia arabia it is supposed to be by force and she resisted, simple.

24 May 2017 at 20:36

