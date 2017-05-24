This photo of Pope Francis and Donald Trump's family has got the internet talking

Today, US President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome where they shared a half-hour discussion and exchanged gifts.
Afterward, Trump, his wife, Melania and daughter, Ivanka with the Pope posed for photos. But the Holy father who is known to have a jovial personality when meeting people remained stern while Trump beamed at the cameras. After the photo emerged online, Twitter users reacted to it and one of them shared photos of Pope Francis with different heads of state during their visits at the Vatican.
Being civil
Lol. His holiness is angry at Donald Trump.
This Pope sabi Boneface Sha o
there is no need for comparism. melania is a christian and she decided that in this case she wanted to cover her head.
in the case of saudia arabia it is supposed to be by force and she resisted, simple.
