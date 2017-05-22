This past season, Rite Foods LTD was all about customers

This past Easter, Rite Foods Ltd, continued their efforts in putting their customers first.
Several activations were held at Malls nationwide, online on Jumia Local and all The Place Restaurants in Lagos.
At the Mall, visitors in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Enugu State, got the chance to win various fantastic prizes with a purchase of a case of Bigi Drinks. Prizes ranged from branded Face Caps, Pens, T-shirts and the grand prize of a Samsung Phone to lucky winners.
The Place Restaurants also had its fair share of excitement! Customers who bought a Bigi drink with any meal, received one free drink.
Overall, it was a massive success. Congratulations to all participants.
Since inception in 2007, Rite Foods Ltd continues to gain popularity across Nigeria, with tasty, quality products that is manufactured through world-class standards, in Nigeria.
For more images from the event, and to participate in more of our offerings to come, follow us on social media @getbigi and @ritefoodsng. and visit our website, www.ritefoodsltd.com
