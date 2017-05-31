This is one of the most outrageous designer counterfeits you'll ever see

Among Nigerians, China and Aba are generally regarded as chief purveyors of cheap designer knock offs, but this piece from Australia is just too brazen. Australasian clothing retailer, Glassons has released its version of Gucci's vintage shirt with one little twist, theirs is 'Hucci'. The t-shirt, created by the women's clothing outlet drops the 'G' from the originally designed Gucci classic, and replaces it with an 'H' - re-labelling the shirt 'Hucci'.
In a caption on the Glassons website the t-shirt's description reads: 'No gucci, HUCCI.' This is not without some controversy as 'Hucci' sounds a lot like 'hoochie' which is a new-age term for a promiscuous woman. Gucci's print cotton t-shirt retails for $550 versus the Glassons version which retails for $24.99.
