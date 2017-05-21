 Thief's face is ripped to shreds by pit bull (graphic video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Thief's face is ripped to shreds by pit bull (graphic video)

This is believed to have happened in Brazil. The man was attacked by an American pit bull terrier as he tried to burgle a home. According to reports, the thief waited for the residents to leave for work before he broke in, unaware that there was a pit bull guarding the property.

Half his face was ripped off as can be seen in the video while he can be seen gasping for breath, lying on a hospital bed. Doctors can be heard laughing at him in the background. It's highly unlikely if he will survive his wounds.



See the video below...

Posted by at 5/21/2017 03:53:00 pm

22 comments:

Orlando said...

the doctors are very unprofessional as long as the thief wasn't trying to rob their

house they ooo should have not been laughing at the guy. it is their job to just treat the guy without being biased.

21 May 2017 at 15:59
Halle said...

why use a vicious dog to guard your house.

21 May 2017 at 16:00
Anonymous said...

Burauba durunwa shege ya

21 May 2017 at 16:00
Anonymous said...

Bura uba durunwa shege ya

21 May 2017 at 16:01
Anonymous said...

I saw this on fb yesterday it's horrible!

21 May 2017 at 16:13
noel said...

thats fucking brutal. Jeez!!!!

21 May 2017 at 16:34
Marapova TV said...

Lol, no hard feelings, But you sound like a burglar dear 👿

21 May 2017 at 17:01
esco said...

Are u sure it's real? Could be a movie set. If not very unprofessional for the docs to be laughing

21 May 2017 at 17:16
Akeem Opayemi said...

21 May 2017 at 17:22
PERRY said...

Saw this before on Facebook. Absolutely fake. It's a make up.

21 May 2017 at 17:24
Anonymous said...

What a dumb question! Why not wait for robbers to attack you and yourfamily before you ask senseless questions. Wat was he doing in someoneelse's house?

21 May 2017 at 17:31
Emeka Izuogu said...

Loll ..choi this Dog no be ordinary again o..Na wild animal be this..so not domestic

21 May 2017 at 17:34
Anonymous said...

@ Halle why reason like a chadian, do you expect people to use chihuahua's as guard dogs.. grow up and chop some senses before you utter stupidly.. ah love me some pit bull.. buh that breed is a beast in the dog kingdom..

21 May 2017 at 17:37
Agbomen said...

OMG!!!!! This is horrible oo. WTH?!! A whole chunk of his face is gone. He would need a couple of plastic surgery to even begin to look human nd regain a bit of his face back. Our dog bit my brother when we were kids. I can't stand dogs.

21 May 2017 at 17:38
emmanuel nyong said...

Not so bad..
I have seen worse!!

You all did not see the incident in Asia whereby a pitbull beheaded its owner?

The general public should realize that these species were originally bred for fighting. They are super strong. Well, what do you expect when u cross breed a terrier and a bull dog?

21 May 2017 at 17:42
Amos Mohammed said...

Pitbulls are very vicious dogs.you don't dare them.the dangerous part of them is they don't bark often like any other dog so you mite not even know there is a dog in the compound and when they bite they pin down their victim or prey.

Very dangerous dogs

21 May 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

This is horrible, I have never seen anything this gruesome ever, it's so sad to watch, I'm praying for him and I hope he pulls through, And yes very unprofessional instead of laughing they should've been trying to find an air way so he could breathe...

21 May 2017 at 17:50
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Say what???

21 May 2017 at 18:02
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Do u know how many people his killed while robbing them good for him

21 May 2017 at 18:03
daniel ubong said...

This guy is finished.

21 May 2017 at 18:34

Post a Comment

Recent Posts