Thief's face is ripped to shreds by pit bull (graphic video)

This is believed to have happened in Brazil. The man was attacked by an
American pit bull terrier as he tried to burgle a home. According to
reports, the thief waited for the residents to leave for work before he
broke in, unaware that there was a pit bull guarding the property.
Half
his face was ripped off as can be seen in the video while he can be
seen gasping for breath, lying on a hospital bed. Doctors can be heard
laughing at him in the background. It's highly unlikely if he will
survive his wounds.
See the video below...
22 comments:
the doctors are very unprofessional as long as the thief wasn't trying to rob their
house they ooo should have not been laughing at the guy. it is their job to just treat the guy without being biased.
why use a vicious dog to guard your house.
Burauba durunwa shege ya
Bura uba durunwa shege ya
I saw this on fb yesterday it's horrible!
thats fucking brutal. Jeez!!!!
Lol, no hard feelings, But you sound like a burglar dear 👿
Are u sure it's real? Could be a movie set. If not very unprofessional for the docs to be laughing
Saw this before on Facebook. Absolutely fake. It's a make up.
What a dumb question! Why not wait for robbers to attack you and yourfamily before you ask senseless questions. Wat was he doing in someoneelse's house?
Loll ..choi this Dog no be ordinary again o..Na wild animal be this..so not domestic
@ Halle why reason like a chadian, do you expect people to use chihuahua's as guard dogs.. grow up and chop some senses before you utter stupidly.. ah love me some pit bull.. buh that breed is a beast in the dog kingdom..
OMG!!!!! This is horrible oo. WTH?!! A whole chunk of his face is gone. He would need a couple of plastic surgery to even begin to look human nd regain a bit of his face back. Our dog bit my brother when we were kids. I can't stand dogs.
Not so bad..
I have seen worse!!
You all did not see the incident in Asia whereby a pitbull beheaded its owner?
The general public should realize that these species were originally bred for fighting. They are super strong. Well, what do you expect when u cross breed a terrier and a bull dog?
Pitbulls are very vicious dogs.you don't dare them.the dangerous part of them is they don't bark often like any other dog so you mite not even know there is a dog in the compound and when they bite they pin down their victim or prey.
Very dangerous dogs
This is horrible, I have never seen anything this gruesome ever, it's so sad to watch, I'm praying for him and I hope he pulls through, And yes very unprofessional instead of laughing they should've been trying to find an air way so he could breathe...
Say what???
Do u know how many people his killed while robbing them good for him
This guy is finished.
