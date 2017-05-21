 These hilarious tweets from the #NepaWahala trend will make your day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

These hilarious tweets from the #NepaWahala trend will make your day

So on Nigerian twitter, #NepaWahala was a trending topic and some of the tweets are totally out of the world hilarious. Read more tweets after the cut...











Posted by at 5/21/2017 07:24:00 am

8 comments:

Sure boi said...

The last meme is the most hilarious. I can relate to it. Small rain like this and nepa will just take light.

21 May 2017 at 07:34
James said...

Funny memes but they all show an underlying sad issue. A country that can not provide uninterrupted power supply for its citizens can't expect to move forward.

21 May 2017 at 07:35
Sule Idris said...

The last tweet got me laughing. When NEPA gives you light after 7 days and you see the cloud forming. That light is going back.

21 May 2017 at 07:35
samuel Ezebuchi said...

Lol...so hilarious!

21 May 2017 at 07:35
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Funny

21 May 2017 at 07:40
Anonymous said...

The last tweet killed it..#when nepa finally gave you light after 7days and you see the cloud forming# waawu

21 May 2017 at 07:47
Oghenetega said...

Hahahahahahahahaha...
The Last one is the most Hilarious..
When they Finally gave U light after 7days and U see the Cloud Forming..
Gosh..
It can be sickening..

21 May 2017 at 07:48
Adeyemi Olushola said...

Funny folks

21 May 2017 at 07:50

