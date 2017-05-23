These are just 40 of the many reasons I love you - Eldee's wife pens emotional birthday message to her hubby

Today, Nigerian rapper, Lanre Dabiri a.k.a Eldee Tha Don turns 40 and his wife has just penned a very inspiring and adorable message to him. She wrote,
'baby, turning 40 seemed a lifetime away when we met all those years ago under Archi studio. I could never have imagined that that day would completely alter our lives forever. I bless that day but even more than that I am grateful most of all for May 23rd 1977 because without that day, my life really would not be the joyful one that it is now.
I appreciate you for your sincerity, purposefulness, dedication, honesty, kindness, wit, ingenuity, meticulousness, independence and selflessness.
I see the way you look at our girls with so much love and pride and I am often jealous because I want you all to myself. The girls are so lucky to have such a dependable, adoring, charismatic, generous, encouraging, straightforward, brilliant, tender, loving and affectionate Father. I am so lucky to have you as my baby daddy!
'We've been through some "adventures" together and it always amazes me how strong you are in the face of adversity. You have this strong, wise, courageous, confident, direct, powerful, poised, patient, practical and mostly dependable way about you. I love the way you love me so fiercely even when Im being a "kill joy." I love you with every part of my being. You are irresistible, irreplaceable, fine, fantastic sexy, sweet, handsome, humble, caring and considerate to me'.
'I am so proud of you and I'm excited to see what you are going to do with your next 40 years. I promise to always love you and stand by you my darling. Happy 40th birthday baby...and yes those are just 40 of the many reasons I love you'.
4 comments:
Eldee the don. One of my best musician. A man with a good balanced life after stage. HBD to u
i remember when eldee the don was still with trybes men when i was a kid. shake body was their hit song which sounded like
a fela's song in my ear, they even performed at mbgn one time.
Cool... dee
Dolly! Your friend from unilag in the late 90s early 2000s
