There is nothing better than a face-to-face with friends. #Maketime4friends

Few weeks ago, Ace comedian Bovi; in an interview with Pulse NG shared that he was looking for his old friend, Ricky who exemplifies genuine friendship to him.
This kick started a social media search tagged #FindRicky, as other comedians, social media influencers and fans took part in the search for Bovi’s long lost friend; Ricky. A fan took it further by including the No.1 Whisky brand, McDowell’s to support the search and foster true friendship.
The #FindRicky search which caused a social media frenzy, came to an end when an unknown source shared Ricky’s contact with Bovi. An obviously excited Bovi shared a short clip on his social media page as he reconnected with his long lost friend, Ricky.
Fans and supporters of the #FindRicky search posted comments on the short clip saying how inspiring the journey to find Ricky had been to them and highlighting the power of social media. We thought the frenzy had ended, until a certain Mr.Dowell’s, posted a comment that says “a Phone call is not enough, make time for friends”, challenging Bovi to take that extra step to reconnect with his long lost friend, as true friendship is built on creating more memories, and catching up on old times.
We hope Bovi takes Mr.Dowell’s advice, as it is vital to “Make Time for Friends”.
RECAP: WATCH BOVI REUNITE WITH HIS FRIEND RICKY VIA PHONE CONVERSATION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMOWx6wMsnw
Nice
... Merited happiness
