The W Initiative Womenpreneur Business Workshop Coming to Enugu

The W Initiative is taking its trademark one-day Womenpreneur Business Workshop to Enugu on June 29, 2017 in a bid to empower more female entrepreneurs in that part of the country. This is coming on the heels of the successfully hosted editions in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kaduna, respectively.
The W initiative, in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) an affiliate of the Lagos Business School (LBS) put together the Womenpreneur series - a workshop with the sole purpose to address the lack of access to entrepreneurial skills, finance, networking, and management skills; which are the key barriers to women’s economic inclusion.
Over 1000 female entrepreneurs have benefited from the trainings so far across various cities in Nigeria. They all attest to seeing positive numbers in their business networks and models.
The admittance fee for the Enugu edition - like all previous editions - is subsidized so as to accommodate as many small and medium scaled female entrepreneurs. Attendance fee is NGN7,500, while members of the W Community and Access Bank account holders will pay an entry fee of N5,000. The fee covers a personalized EDC certificate, SME toolkit, training materials and feeding. Interested participants are required to go to https://thewcommunity.com/special-workshop-for-young-businesses/ to register.
Account Name: Access Bank Women Banking Events
Account Number: 0694332364
Please send your confirmation of payment to womenbankingteam@accessbankplc.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment