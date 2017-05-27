The Palms Mall set to launch new web platform

The new web platform will create an exciting online experience for customers with a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and feature-rich content focused on achieving the mall’s mission of providing an exhilarating adventure for families and friends.
Some of the features of the platform include instant movie alerts, latest fashion trends, access to exclusive offers and vouchers, store information on all your favourite brands, prompt customer service and so much more to make for an enjoyable online experience.
On Saturday 27th May 2017, The Palms Mall will provide its guests free Wi-Fi to test and enjoy all the features of its revamped platform. The innovative launch experience has been described by the Portfolio Manager of the mall, Mrs. Bola Shobande as the culmination of a 10-year journey of engaging with and understanding the needs of its customers.
According to Mrs. Shobande, “We were at the forefront of introducing and driving a brick and mortar retail culture in Nigeria and we’re very proud of this accomplishment. We are still the only Mall with outlets across Nigeria not just in Lagos or Abuja. That shows our commitment to entrenching a formal retail culture in this country. Now that technology is rapidly changing the consumption pattern of our guests, we’re adapting our operations to include an engaging channel between us, our tenants and our guests.”
“Over the next few years, our platform will evolve to support our wonderful tenants and guests with innovative e-commerce capabilities. The possibilities are endless and we’re well positioned to continue to set new trends by leveraging cutting-edge technology.” she concluded.
The launch is being planned to coincide with Children’s Day (27th May) and Democracy Day (29th May) where the mall will provide lots of fun, games and engaging activities for children and their families in addition to providing free Wi-Fi throughout the weekend experience.
It is expected that the new website will go live at 16:00 hrs on Friday May 26th 2017 via www.thepalmsmall.com.
