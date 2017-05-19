 The New House presents Link Up @E55 with Chidinma, T Jan, DJ Mordu & Dare Justified…Admission is free | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

The New House presents Link Up @E55 with Chidinma, T Jan, DJ Mordu & Dare Justified…Admission is free

Come and enjoy the opportunity for an explosive meet, greet, party and connect between young Professionals from every sector across the country. It would be an evening filled with information, entertainment, cocktails and new connections.

Connect and party with superstar singer, Ms Kedike “Chidinma”, RnB sensation “T Jan”, DJ Mordu and Dare Justified. Similarly performing will be the very hilarious and entertaining comedian “Woli Arole” amongst others. Admission is Free!!!

The venue is 55B Adebisi Omotola Close, off Ajose Adeogun Street, behind Zenith Bank Head Quarters, Vicoria Island Lagos. Event starts at 6pm and Red Carpet at 5:30pm.  Let’s link up for a greater tomorrow!!!

Pre – register online for a Gift card worth 250, 000 Naira from Konga via link below Www.e55linkup.eventbrite.com
#E55linkup @e55linkup

Youtoube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKAz9M9aJ5Y


