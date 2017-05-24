The future begins now with LG Electronics

LG smart technologies are readily available to help consumers experience how technology in the 21st century will make life safer, healthier and more efficient than ever before. Advanced user-friendly appliances and new smart technologies would make it easier for consumers to meet their individual desires for a more private space to reflect their personalities.
The future is all about building smarter homes with more functional and convenient devices which can be found in LG products, which are designed to bring life changing and highly innovative technologies to aid connectivity at home and guarantee a more secured world for mankind. Homeownership is a sign of achievement in so many societies of the world. While the home has always been a place where families escape from the ever increasing pressures of the world, modern technology is helping to redefine what an ideal good, safe and secure home should look like with its complexities.
LG’s lineup of smart technologies and other advanced home products prioritizes user engagement at a time when the smart home platform is moving beyond novelty appeal and into mainstream success. The unparalleled customization options of smart ecosystem and other home appliances will be a key a factor as the company position its products to carve a niche for itself in the ever evolving technological industry. Services like home security and energy management are critical because they offer consumer the most value. For consumers, knowing that their kids at home and safe leaves them less to worry about or saving energy would be cost effective in the long run. A new range of technology enabled services such as smart lighting, mobile working solutions and smart governance will define and shape consumers everyday experiences.
Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Rajesh Agnihotri said:
“the world we live in today is totally driven by technological advancement and LG being a leading brand in terms of innovative products is not resting on its oars to see that consumers have arrays of products that would help them fulfill their dreams by creating stronger connection between them and their loved ones. This is what I call purposeful bonding.” He stated further: we are poised to encourage sharing culture with richer users experience among consumers.”
The LG NeoChef microwave and smart Instaview refrigerator serves as a very good example of kitchen assistants taking charge of the cooking and dining experience. The Neochef microwave oven evenly cooks and defrost food with linear power control, with its 200 watts of heating power cooking dishes faster than conventional models. Ergonomically designed the oven offers user-centric solutions and with increased stability with a hygienic enhancing features that eliminates 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria. The smart Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator comes equipped with a 29-inch touch LCD display which allows consumers to transparently view items inside it.
LG Neochef is equipped with efficient interior LED lamp that are three times brighter than conventional models consumers can easily monitor the entire cooking process. It has a compact exterior size which offers greater cooking capacity for delicious meal. It comes with a unique smart inverter that enables it to effectively preserve food with its nutrient intact. The inverter boosts its efficiency up to 200-watt maximum power output thereby enhancing its ability to cook meals quickly compare to conventional models.
With the recent trend of innovative technological advancement in the world, it would be safe to say that the future now lives with us, as is being clearly seen and demonstrated by LG Electronics in all its breathtaking products capable of creating a smart and secure home for consumers. Indeed, life can only get better with LG electronics.
