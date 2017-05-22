 The Difference Between Jonathan and Buhari | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

The Difference Between Jonathan and Buhari

As he shared on his page.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

We will do just fine. Soon


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 06:21
Anonymous said...

Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com


22 May 2017 at 06:25
Nnenne George said...

GEJ was never tribalist.. he loved other tribes more than his own people. What killed him is his love for the northerners and southerners. He was surrounded by the northern wolves.. including jega who sold him like Judas. But then he is still a good man. It takes more than been a good man to be the president of Nigeria. What Nigerian are going tru now serves them right. That's exactly what they wanted when they were all shouting "sai baba" so they should deal with the sick old man. The old man hasn't achieved a single thing since hr got into power even how to make pencil. Thank God i don port o!!!

22 May 2017 at 06:28
livingstone chibuike said...

its well

22 May 2017 at 06:29
confidence essien said...

And they will stil beg before they eat....i mean Northen people

22 May 2017 at 06:37
jummy said...

Omokri my man😜 True talk

22 May 2017 at 06:38
Anonymous said...

Posterity will judge leaders. A major ethnic group has no representative in our top security Council simply because of the way they voted in federation. Again, time will tell.

22 May 2017 at 07:01
Vivian Reginalds said...

SHUT UP OGA!
JUST SHUT THE F UP!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 May 2017 at 07:11
Anonymous said...

Nigerians are reaping what they sowed. Jesus is the only solution right now.

22 May 2017 at 07:12
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Jesus Jesus! Jesus won't save Nigeria.This generation is even worst. The level of hate going on social media can't even help the country situation

22 May 2017 at 07:39
Adeyemo Adewale said...

Until Nigerians start thinking away from tribes and religion,the country will never progress. If Buhari is comfortable working with his kinsmen, so be it provided he's working towards progress and getting results. The vice President is a Yoruba man and he's well treated and respected ,the likes of tribalistic Reno Omokri won't mention that.If a grown man gives opinion about everything(Reno Omokri )obviously there's something wrong with him.

22 May 2017 at 07:44

