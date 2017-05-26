Terror in Egypt: 26 dead as gunmen fire on bus carrying Christians

The attack happened while the bus was traveling on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in the Minya governorate, about 220 kilometers (140 miles) south of Cairo.
The ministry said there were between eight and 10 attackers dressed in military uniforms, according to witnesses. At the moment, no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes on the eve of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.
Egypt has been fighting Islamic State group-linked militants who have waged an insurgency, mainly focused in the volatile north of the Sinai Peninsula. Coptic Christians have faced persecution and discrimination in Egypt, which has spiked since the toppling of Hosni Mubarak's regime in 2011.
