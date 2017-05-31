 Tennis star, Maxime Hamou banned from French Open for kissing female presenter on live TV (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Tennis star, Maxime Hamou banned from French Open for kissing female presenter on live TV (Video)

A 21-year-old Tennis star has been banished by the organisers of the French Open after he repeatedly kisses a female reporter during a post-match interview on Monday.
Maxime Hamou, a French tennis player had just been knocked out by Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in the first round of the competition when he grabbed broadcast reporter Maly Thoams around the neck, shoulders, and was repeatedly seen forcing his lips on the reporter despite her efforts to pull away.
The shocking incident which was shown live on Eurosport show Avantage Leconte has seen many social media users criticized him for his action.

French politician, Cécile Duflot blasted the young tennis star on Twitter saying she would have punched him after the incident off air.
“He kisses her by force, she tries to get away, he holds her by the neck and everyone… laughs #tired. If I hadn’t been live on air, I would have punched him.”
The French Tennis Federation (FTT) today banished him from the French Open and ordered an investigation into the "reprehensible behavior" of the young Tennis star.

Watch the shocking incident after the cut...
