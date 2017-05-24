Teenager incenses the public after she microwaved her pet turtle alive on livestream, thousands call on police to prosecute her

15-year-old Jonasia Simpson took to Facebook this weekend to share the entire gory procedure.
She placed a living turtle inside a microwave, turned it on and fried it to death to amuse herself and get attention online. Her video and images went viral and caused people to get angry and accuse her of animal cruelty. Thousands of people have called up the Dorchester police asking to have the teenager prosecuted.
Jonasia remained unrepentant through it all and said if was just a turtle. She was reported to her mother, Shanitha, but the older woman laughed it off and supported her daughter's action.
"Y’all Mad over a f*cking turtle. Get over it," Jonasia wrote in reply to the online criticisms.It is not clear whether police will open an investigation into the girl but do you think the public are overreacting by calling for her to be prosecuted?
