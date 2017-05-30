Teems Liray back with a new single

Lisa has been on the music scene for a while Teema LiRay has been on the female Afro-pop scene in Ghana and Nigeria with hits songs like "Na you o", "Get Derr", "He won’t let you".
LiRay has worked with various live bands like Zuma band Sheraton Abuja and Lizon band Hilton Abuja, she has also worked with various bands in Zanzibar and Ghana Shabo band.
Enjoy the song
Instagram..@Teema_LiRay.
Twitter..Teemaliray
Facebook..Fathima liray
teemaliray@gmail.com
Contact number:: 07034304486
