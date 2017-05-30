 Teems Liray back with a new single | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Teems Liray back with a new single

Lisa Raymond E. popularly known as Teema Liray is an actress in Nollywood, Nigeria, Zanzibar Tanzania and Ghana. A political science graduate of the University of Abuja Just dropped her new single "Do U Remember" ft Selebobo one of Nigeria's Artist, songwriter and a producer.


Lisa has been on the music scene for a while Teema LiRay has been on the female Afro-pop scene in Ghana and Nigeria with hits songs like "Na you o", "Get Derr", "He won’t let you".

LiRay  has worked with various live bands like Zuma band Sheraton Abuja and Lizon band Hilton Abuja, she has also worked with various bands in Zanzibar and Ghana Shabo band.
Enjoy the song

Instagram..@Teema_LiRay.
Twitter..Teemaliray
Facebook..Fathima liray
teemaliray@gmail.com
Contact number:: 07034304486
