 Teebillz defends Tiwa Savage as lady insinuates that she copied Beyonce in new music video

Monday, 22 May 2017

Teebillz defends Tiwa Savage as lady insinuates that she copied Beyonce in new music video

Tiwa Savage has released the video for her hit song, "All Over" and Teebillz has been actively promoting it via his Instagram account. Now a female fan asked him why Tiwa was trying to copy Beyonce in the new video and Teebillz immediately responded. See that after the cut...
 
Posted by at 5/22/2017 08:45:00 pm

14 comments:

Faith Ogaga's (SIM-MATES ACCESSORIES) said...

He shud go and sleep jpr!!
Forming good husband!!,after u don start "the suicide trend wey him no finish"!!

22 May 2017 at 20:51
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

But he's right,braid has bein trending even before the existence of Beyonce,the girl should shut up If she has nothing to say.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 May 2017 at 20:52
Abies Candy Zuwa said...

Nice response.. Well done Teebillz

22 May 2017 at 20:55
Anonymous said...

VOLTRON! DEFENDER OF THE UNIVERSE!

22 May 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

Gigolo!u just realized that ur oda kids mommaz r older women do u gats cum settle with tiwa for back.u had better delete ur instagram handle and go get work and talk to ur gigolo dem wey u get children with for abroad.

22 May 2017 at 20:58
@MEETD®EALEVANS™ said...

Teebillz biko shut up, she's a public figure and is always subject to scrutiny...

22 May 2017 at 20:59
dee boi said...

Lover man... dee

22 May 2017 at 21:00
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Lol.

22 May 2017 at 21:08
Chidispalace said...

Wetin concern them? If she copy am na your concern? Busybody mind ur business o.Teebillz well done

22 May 2017 at 21:13
asuku said...

b4 inko na me go defend hr

22 May 2017 at 21:17
confidence essien said...

Go commit suicide cause tiwa will not take you back @teebillz

22 May 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

He didn't lie though! Eez it Beyonce that invented braids?! People need to mind their business

22 May 2017 at 21:29
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Chelle_banny, it is a rule every man must defend his wife no matter what. You better look the other way.

22 May 2017 at 21:32
Agbomen said...

Very good.👍 Teebillz.

22 May 2017 at 21:39

