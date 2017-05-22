Teebillz defends Tiwa Savage as lady insinuates that she copied Beyonce in new music video

Tiwa Savage has released the video for her hit song, "All Over" and Teebillz has been actively promoting it via his Instagram account. Now a female fan asked him why Tiwa was trying to copy Beyonce in the new video and Teebillz immediately responded. See that after the cut...
14 comments:
He shud go and sleep jpr!!
Forming good husband!!,after u don start "the suicide trend wey him no finish"!!
But he's right,braid has bein trending even before the existence of Beyonce,the girl should shut up If she has nothing to say.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Nice response.. Well done Teebillz
VOLTRON! DEFENDER OF THE UNIVERSE!
Gigolo!u just realized that ur oda kids mommaz r older women do u gats cum settle with tiwa for back.u had better delete ur instagram handle and go get work and talk to ur gigolo dem wey u get children with for abroad.
Teebillz biko shut up, she's a public figure and is always subject to scrutiny...
Lover man... dee
Lol.
Wetin concern them? If she copy am na your concern? Busybody mind ur business o.Teebillz well done
b4 inko na me go defend hr
Go commit suicide cause tiwa will not take you back @teebillz
He didn't lie though! Eez it Beyonce that invented braids?! People need to mind their business
Chelle_banny, it is a rule every man must defend his wife no matter what. You better look the other way.
Very good.👍 Teebillz.
