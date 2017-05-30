Suspected cultists storm hospital in Delta state to kill an alleged cultist who was rushed there for medical attention

Suspected cult members yesterday invaded the General Hospital in Bomadi, Bomadi L.G.A of Delta state and killed a patient. According to reports, there was a clash between rival cult groups earlier in the day and during the clash, one of the cultists was killed while some others sustained injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.
One of the injured cult member who was rushed to the general Hospital was trailed and then killed.
Doctors, Nurses and even patients ran for safety as the cult members carried out their act.
Confirming the incident, the state Police public relations officer, DSP Andy Aniamaka, investigations into the matter is ongoing.
