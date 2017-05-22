Supreme court dismisses Sheriff’s application

The Supreme Court this morning dismissed an application filed by controversial PDP chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff seeking to stop the hearing of an appeal filed by factional leader of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, at the apex court.
Makarfi had filed an appeal at the apex court after a Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt affirmed Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party and sacked him and his Caretaker committee members.
Makarfi in the appeal asked the apex court to set aside the judgment of Court of Appeal and affirm him the Chairman of PDP. Makarfi's appeal is to be heard on Thursday May 25th.
