Friday, 26 May 2017

Sultan of Sokoto confirms that Ramadan Fast will commence tomorrow, May 27 (video)

The first day of Ramadan 1438 fasting will commence tomorrow, Saturday, May 27. In a just concluded press conference, the Sultan of Sokoto - Sa'ad Abubakar III, stated that the moon has been sighted in many states of the Federation.

Reliable sightings of the moon were received from Muslim leaders across the country, and the sightings were verified by the National moon sighting committee. Hence, the fast would commence tomorrow, May 27. Watch the video after the cut...

