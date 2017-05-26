Reliable sightings of the moon were received from Muslim leaders across the country, and the sightings were verified by the National moon sighting committee. Hence, the fast would commence tomorrow, May 27. Watch the video after the cut...
Friday, 26 May 2017
Sultan of Sokoto confirms that Ramadan Fast will commence tomorrow, May 27 (video)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/26/2017 09:34:00 pm
