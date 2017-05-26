Study in the UK with the University of Portsmouth!

So, the prospect of studying in the UK has sparked your interest? Have you considered studying in Portsmouth? The popular costal town is home to one of the top 10 modern universities in the UK and could soon be home to you as you pursue your bachelor’s or master’s degree!
International College Portsmouth (ICP) offers a number of exciting pathway programmes that can pave the way to the course of your dreams as you transition in to the University of Portsmouth. Developed alongside the university, this course provides graduates the skills, knowledge and focus needed throughout their studies at BSc and MSc level.
Why ICP and the University of Portsmouth?
- They’re only 90 minutes from London by direct train giving you proximity to the big city without the super high living costs
- The university has spent over £140 million on teaching and supporting students
- Portsmouth is one of the sunniest cities in the UK and is home to beautiful beaches
- ICP currently has over 500 students from 50 different countries
- September, January and June start date
- Over 210 former ICP students successfully graduated from the University of Portsmouth in 2016
- ICP offers pathways to over 100 different degree programmes meaning you can choose the pathway that’s best for you
- There’s a 96% progression rate from ICP to the university
Degree programmes include: Accounting and Finance, Business, Sports Science, Architecture & Design, Pharmacology, Engineering and Biosciences.
Are you interested in finding out more? Register here https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/YV6Fmw
Or contact BCIE representative for more information.
Lagos
T: 01 342 7608, 0708 777 3049
E: Navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk
Abuja
T: 0706 211 3306, 0816 789 0901
