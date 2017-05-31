 Study in the UK with Plymouth University! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Study in the UK with Plymouth University!

Have you been dreaming about studying in the UK? Perhaps at a coastal university? Do you have O’Level, OND, HND or Third Class Degree? PUIC and Plymouth University can help make that dream become a reality! Plymouth University International College (PUIC) offers academic pathways in partnership with Plymouth University which lead to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Their unique approach to education transforms international students into Plymouth University graduates and lifelong learners.



Why might Plymouth University be the right place for you?
-        The university is located in a lovely ocean city with some of the mildest winter temperatures in the UK
-        It’s been ranked among the top 50 global modern universities
-        Enjoy a low cost of living in Plymouth and its surrounding areas
-        Join the 7th largest student population in the UK
-        Connect with the university’s huge Nigerian community
-        Study at Europe’s largest Marine and Engineering school
-        Scholarships of up to £1,500 are currently available!

Courses include: Navigation, Marine and Ocean, Engineering and Robotics, Architecture, Tourism and Hospitality, Law, Business, Management and Environmental Science
Take a peek at the university HERE!

Are you interested in finding out more?
REGISTER HERE https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/cByLfJ
Or  contact BCIE representative for more information.
Lagos
T: 01 342 7608, 0708 777 3049
E: Navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk
        
Abuja
T: 0706 211 3306, 0816 789 0901
E: Navitas_abuja@bcie.co.uk
