Study in Australia with La Trobe University: New Scholarship Opportunities Available!

Have you dreamt about studying abroad? Have you ever considered pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at a top-ranked Australian university? Here’s your chance to apply for a scholarship and get started this year!
- More than 500 undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships are now available!
- Scholarship scheme applies to more than 90 undergraduate and postgraduate courses across all campuses
- Awarded based on merit and equal either 15%, 20% or 25% of total course fees
- Only valid for 2017 intakes
So why study at La Trobe University?
- Earn degrees in Accounting and Finance, Business, Arts, Communications, Law, Criminology, IT, Engineering plus many more
- Gain at least two years’ work experience after graduation
- Gain entry to year 1 with just 5 credits in WAEC/NECO
- Live in one of the world’s safest countries
Are you interested in finding out more? REGISTER HERE to contact your local WINE representative for more information on the university and their scholarship opportunities.
Telephone: 08063139166/ 08051341300
No comments:
Post a Comment