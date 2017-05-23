 Stop pursuing vendetta against me- Kayode Fayemi reacts to Ayo Fayose's probe panel | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Stop pursuing vendetta against me- Kayode Fayemi reacts to Ayo Fayose's probe panel

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi, has reacted to the commission of inquiry set up by the Ekiti state governor and his successor, Ayo Fayose, to probe the finances of the state during his tenure as governor of the state from 2010 to 2014. Fayose constituted the eight-man probe panel yesterday May 22nd.
In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Yinka Oyebody, Fayemi described the commission of inquiry as illegal and efforts to probe him through it as an exercise in futility. He pointed out that there are two cases pending in court concerning the planned probe of his administration.
“The Governor and members of the panel are reminded that the two cases involving the House of Assembly, its leadership and top officials of the present administration are still pending in an Abuja High Court and a Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, thus making it an act of illegality for another panel to look into the matter. The governor is advised to concentrate on the serious task of governance and refrain from shadow chasing which the current pursuit of personal vendetta through a kangaroo committee clearly represents.”
Fayose inaugurated an eight-man commission of inquiry in compliance with the resolution passed by the State House of Assembly on May 10th directing the governor to set up a panel to probe Fayemi.
Posted by at 5/23/2017 12:09:00 pm

2 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

I didnt bother to read the trash.. But clear conscience fears no accusation... Kpom

23 May 2017 at 12:12
daniel ubong said...

Seems this man is scared,abeg just wait for the blow.

23 May 2017 at 12:33

Post a Comment

