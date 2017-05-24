 Stop leaking out our secrets and information, it's irritating! - U.K warns U.S | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Stop leaking out our secrets and information, it's irritating! - U.K warns U.S

Following Monday's deadly bomb attacks during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester, the United Kingdom, Wednesday warned the United States to stop leaking secrets or investigative information about the Manchester attacks without permission from the U.K Police, calling such leaks 'irritating'.

The United States, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand constitute the "Five Eyes" alliance and share sensitive information but the U.K government is incensed that American intelligence officials revealed to CNN that the Monday attack was a suicide bombing and that a male at the scene had been identified as the probable suicide bomber, without confirming or asking permission from the United Kingdom.
"The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise," UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program on Wednesday.
"So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again."

"We wouldn't go that far to say if the U.S officials had compromised our ongoing investigation. I can say that they are perfectly clear about the situation and that it shouldn't happen again.
The suspect of the Manchester attack has been revealed as 22-year-old Salman Abedi and for the first time in 10 years, the U.K terror alert has been raised to critical.
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Americans and their leaking mouths.

24 May 2017 at 16:11
Susan Omalicha Stanley said...

You cannot hide it, don't go and fix up your borders as the isis said they will be attacking more of your people in churches next time. I weep for the dead

24 May 2017 at 16:23
Alloy Chikezie said...

USA just wants to be everywhere and be on top. They should mind their business

Your comment will be visible after approval.

24 May 2017 at 16:31

