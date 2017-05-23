 Started in the DM: Couple ties the knot days after they met in person for the first time | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Started in the DM: Couple ties the knot days after they met in person for the first time

Twitter user Khadijah and her Indian-Egyptian man got married this week in Mumba, two years after they began a relationship via DM and days after they met in person for the first time. According to the newlywed, they weren't able to meet earlier due to distance. Congrats to them!

More photos after the cut.





4 comments:

Shola said...

this reminds me of banky w and adesuwa case. all those girls wey dey do shakara for their dm, look

at ya selves. humble girls are getting married while you are still there.

23 May 2017 at 11:40
Anonymous said...

Gurl... I don't know about this.

23 May 2017 at 11:43
Anonymous said...

Really? As in Really? Lip sealed oo

23 May 2017 at 11:45
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

WOW






AUNTY LINDA 👸

23 May 2017 at 12:34

