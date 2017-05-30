Start your career in Engineering at Brunel University London

At LBIC you can gain access to courses in Civil Engineering, Electronic and Computer Engineering, Design and Mechanical Engineering. Degrees in these subjects can lead to a number of potential employment and career options including:
- Manufacturing- Service and Engineering Industries- Design Management and Consultancy- Aviation and Avionics- Automotive Design and Manufacturing- Building Services Engineering- Gas and Water Supply- Electronics- TV Production- Geotechnical Exploration- Patent Engineering
So, why study at Brunel University London? Well…
- The university ranks 6th in the UK for engineering and has courses that are designed to produce highly qualified graduates by developing leadership, innovation and creative skills as well as the core technical and analytical skills needed to be successful in the industry- It’s in close proximity to London! You’ll have access to all of the famous and popular sights and spots that make London one of the liveliest cities in the world, yet benefit from a less expensive cost of living! In addition to it being a truly multicultural location, London has also recently been ranked the 3rd best city in the world for university life- They offer accredited courses by professional bodies and institutions- You can study at a safe and friendly campus-based university which offers state-of-the-art teaching, recreation and sporting facilities- Gain entry to undergraduate programmes with WAEC and NECO (5 credits)
Register at https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/YV6Fmw
Or contact BCIE Representatives for further information:
Lagos
T: 01 342 7608, 0708 777 3049
E: Navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk
Abuja
T: 0706 211 3306, 0816 789 0901
E: Navitas_abuja@bcie.co.uk
We look forward to hearing from you!
