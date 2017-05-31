 South African man is raped for three days by three women who drugged and kidnapped him in a taxi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

South African man is raped for three days by three women who drugged and kidnapped him in a taxi

A 23yr old South African man was kidnapped and raped by three female assailants in a taxi. What started out as an ordinary commute took a traumatic turn when he hailed a communal taxi which had the women as passengers and got in. Suddenly, the car changed direction and he was ordered to sit in front. He was then injected within an unknown substance and passed out. South African Police Service Captain Colette Weilbach said: 'He stated that he woke up in an unfamiliar room on a single bed.

'The female suspects then allegedly forced the man to drink an energy drink before taking turns raping him numerous times a day. 
'The South African Police Service take all sexual offences seriously regardless of gender.
'[We assure] all victims of these types of crimes that we will carry out robust investigations to bring offenders to justice.'
The victim managed to stop a passing car for help after he was dumped semi naked in a field. Rape and sexual violence against both men and women is prevalent in South Africa with an estimate of half a million cases annually. Rees Mann, of the South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse, said nearly 20 per cent of sexual violations reported were on men.
He said:
'Male victims are much less likely than females to report sexual abuse because police don't take it seriously.'
Posted by at 5/31/2017 04:39:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts