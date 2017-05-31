South African man is raped for three days by three women who drugged and kidnapped him in a taxi

'The female suspects then allegedly forced the man to drink an energy drink before taking turns raping him numerous times a day.
'The South African Police Service take all sexual offences seriously regardless of gender.The victim managed to stop a passing car for help after he was dumped semi naked in a field. Rape and sexual violence against both men and women is prevalent in South Africa with an estimate of half a million cases annually. Rees Mann, of the South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse, said nearly 20 per cent of sexual violations reported were on men.
'[We assure] all victims of these types of crimes that we will carry out robust investigations to bring offenders to justice.'
He said:
'Male victims are much less likely than females to report sexual abuse because police don't take it seriously.'
