Friday, 19 May 2017

South African lady raises alarm after her ex-boyfriend sends her death threat messages

A south African lady, Sinoxolo Sino Ndzobole, has raised alarm after she received a series of death threat message from her boyfriend. In a post she shared on her Facebook page, Sinoxolo wrote ;
"Where do I go to get help and protection before I become another static of a young woman killed by her ex boyfriend....the police have failed me. Since January 2017 he follows me around if he is not following me around he is parked in front of the complex gate where I stay and changes his numbers when I block him.
He has tried to run me over while walking and off the road while driving home as a result my car is dented. This man abused the mother of his child and ex girlfriend and I was lucky he never abused me. I jumped ship before I could witness his dangerous ranging temper. His name is Emmanuel some know him as David".
In some of his messages to her, the supposed boyfriend even swore to rape her. Read screenshots of the terrifying messages he has sent to her over time..

Posted by at 5/19/2017 09:10:00 pm

11 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

NAWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:18
Emeka Izuogu said...

The guy is a psychopath..what a stalker..my dear carry knife with you so you can stab him when he comes for you

19 May 2017 at 21:18
victor kelvin said...

Is that the only reply she sent... ain't going to believe this one side story.... let her upload all the conversation and we would knw who's at fault

19 May 2017 at 21:50
Godwin said...

it is obvious that the south african police is as useless as

click here now for penis enlargement

the nigerian police, the woman is saying she has a stalker yet police don't want to arrest the boyfriend.

19 May 2017 at 21:50
Anonymous said...

Post his picture shame him

19 May 2017 at 22:02
godwin peter said...

The rate of crime in south Africa these days ehn.... They'll soon take over from Nigeria as one of most corrupt country in Africa

19 May 2017 at 22:11
Vivian Emaduku said...

Lord have mercy.

19 May 2017 at 22:20
chinelo okafor said...

This is very Serious ooo! And those Pigs Called Police are waiting for him to kill her before they will act? God abeg oooo....

19 May 2017 at 22:45
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hian


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 23:00
Amos Mohammed said...

Girl have you seen the movie .....can't remember the name.
My advice go get a fuckin riffle and whip his motherfucking ass!believe me he won't see you coming.
Motherfucker!!!

19 May 2017 at 23:39
Agbomen said...

Hmmm, horror. When things get this UGLY, plsss, d first thing you do is to seek divine intervention. Run to God. Ask Him for protection. Then if you can manage it, live d country, relocate, go anywhere but there. A neighbourin country, Europe, wherever. Where he'll be unable to find u. Hopefully you make it out with your head still nicly screwd on your shoulders. God hv mercy.

20 May 2017 at 00:25

