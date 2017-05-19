"Where do I go to get help and protection before I become another static of a young woman killed by her ex boyfriend....the police have failed me. Since January 2017 he follows me around if he is not following me around he is parked in front of the complex gate where I stay and changes his numbers when I block him.In some of his messages to her, the supposed boyfriend even swore to rape her. Read screenshots of the terrifying messages he has sent to her over time..
He has tried to run me over while walking and off the road while driving home as a result my car is dented. This man abused the mother of his child and ex girlfriend and I was lucky he never abused me. I jumped ship before I could witness his dangerous ranging temper. His name is Emmanuel some know him as David".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 19 May 2017
South African lady raises alarm after her ex-boyfriend sends her death threat messages
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/19/2017 09:10:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
11 comments:
NAWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
The guy is a psychopath..what a stalker..my dear carry knife with you so you can stab him when he comes for you
Is that the only reply she sent... ain't going to believe this one side story.... let her upload all the conversation and we would knw who's at fault
it is obvious that the south african police is as useless as
click here now for penis enlargement
the nigerian police, the woman is saying she has a stalker yet police don't want to arrest the boyfriend.
Post his picture shame him
The rate of crime in south Africa these days ehn.... They'll soon take over from Nigeria as one of most corrupt country in Africa
Lord have mercy.
This is very Serious ooo! And those Pigs Called Police are waiting for him to kill her before they will act? God abeg oooo....
Hian
... Merited happiness
Girl have you seen the movie .....can't remember the name.
My advice go get a fuckin riffle and whip his motherfucking ass!believe me he won't see you coming.
Motherfucker!!!
Hmmm, horror. When things get this UGLY, plsss, d first thing you do is to seek divine intervention. Run to God. Ask Him for protection. Then if you can manage it, live d country, relocate, go anywhere but there. A neighbourin country, Europe, wherever. Where he'll be unable to find u. Hopefully you make it out with your head still nicly screwd on your shoulders. God hv mercy.
Post a Comment