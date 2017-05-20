 South African actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi shares loved up photo with fiance | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

South African actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi shares loved up photo with fiance

South African actress and host of Lip Sync Battle Africa, Pearl Thusi pictured with her fiance, Robert Marawa.
Posted by at 5/20/2017 09:38:00 pm

2 comments:

Julius Tha Freshboi said...

cool couple

20 May 2017 at 21:41
Victor said...

marawa? is he nigerian, that name reminds me of buba maruwa the former lagos state

click here now for penis enlargement

administrator and isnt the guy too old for her. let her look for a younger man abeg.

20 May 2017 at 21:49

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts