Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Sophia Momodu replies troll who accused her of 'showing off' as she spent time with Davido

Sophia Momodu, Davido and their little daughter, Imade went out together today for an ice cream treat. Davido shared photos & clips during the outing on Snapchat and Sophia's voice can be heard in the video. Sophia also shared a glimpse from the trip, without however including Davido's face.

A fan/troll took to Sophia's Instagram page comment section afterwards, accusing her of being a public show off because she spent time with Davido. Sophia of course replied. See that after the cut..
 
