So female lawyers are not meant to be addressed as Esquires?

There is no gender differentiation in the legal profession.
I excuse myself ... Merited happiness
esquires is a title that is supposed to be gender neutral or is she proposing that we start using a new word like esquiress or what. something people take this feminism thing to far that it stoos making sense.
According to the British dictionary, Esquires means "a polite title appended to a man's name when no other title is used, typically in the address of a letter or other documents."
Then she is not acquainted with the new directives by the CJN.yes we all know that female lawyers are not Esq.but d new directives by the CJN said female lawyers can be called Esq.
esquireɪˈskwʌɪə,ɛˈskwʌɪə/Submitnoun1.BRITISHa polite title appended to a man's name when no other title is used, typically in the address of a letter or other documents."J. C. Pearson Esquire"
Lawyers should educate us
Just shameful that a SAN can spit this out without clarification!. Esquires is an unofficial title of respect, having no precise significance, sometimes placed, especially in its abbreviated form, after a man's surname in formal written address. In the U.S., usually applied to lawyers, women as well as men; in Britain, applied to a commoner considered to have gained the social position of a gentleman. Abbreviation: Esq.
Crazy woman. Esq has two meaning! ODE claiming i too know
In legal and other formal documents Esquire is usually written in full after the names of those considered entitled to the designation; in common usage it is abbreviated Esq. or Esqr., and appended to any man's name as a mere mark of respect, as in the addresses of letters (though this practice is becoming less prevalent than formerly). In the general sense, and as a title either alone or prefixed to a name, the form Squire has always been the more common in familiar use
Only men can be addressed as esquire. It means gentleman
Lawyers both male and female can be addressed as esquire, maybe the lady should be the one to look into the dictionary, cos in the dictionary, it co-note both male and female, i really don't know where she is getting her definitions from.
Esquire is a term that is usually used to address gentlemen or prospective knights in early British clime. However in the legal profession in Nigeria there is the perception that "we are all gentlemen at the bar". Hence there is nothing like a lady at the bar. That's why all judges and justices irrespective of gender address themselves as "my learned brother". Normally only the male lawyers attached esquire in their names in substitution of the Mr. The ladies use miss or Mrs before theirs. The Chief Justice some weeks back in the Supreme Court encouraged ladies to attach esquire to their names if they feel like as their is no lady or woman at the bar or bench.
esquires is a title that is supposed to be gender neutral or is she proposing that we start using a new word like esquiress or what.
something people take this feminism thing to far that it stoos making sense.
According to the British dictionary, Esquires means "a polite title appended to a man's name when no other title is used, typically in the address of a letter or other documents."
Then she is not acquainted with the new directives by the CJN.yes we all know that female lawyers are not Esq.but d new directives by the CJN said female lawyers can be called Esq.
Lawyers should educate us
Just shameful that a SAN can spit this out without clarification!. Esquires is an unofficial title of respect, having no precise significance, sometimes placed, especially in its abbreviated form, after a man's surname in formal written address. In the U.S., usually applied to lawyers, women as well as men; in Britain, applied to a commoner considered to have gained the social position of a gentleman. Abbreviation: Esq.
Crazy woman. Esq has two meaning! ODE claiming i too know
In legal and other formal documents Esquire is usually written in full after the names of those considered entitled to the designation; in common usage it is abbreviated Esq. or Esqr., and appended to any man's name as a mere mark of respect, as in the addresses of letters (though this practice is becoming less prevalent than formerly). In the general sense, and as a title either alone or prefixed to a name, the form Squire has always been the more common in familiar use
In legal and other formal documents Esquire is usually written in full after the names of those considered entitled to the designation; in common usage it is abbreviated Esq. or Esqr., and appended to any man's name as a mere mark of respect, as in the addresses of letters (though this practice is becoming less prevalent than formerly). In the general sense, and as a title either alone or prefixed to a name, the form Squire has always been the more common in familiar use.
Only men can be addressed as esquire. It means gentleman
Lawyers both male and female can be addressed as esquire, maybe the lady should be the one to look into the dictionary, cos in the dictionary, it co-note both male and female, i really don't know where she is getting her definitions from.
Esquire is a term that is usually used to address gentlemen or prospective knights in early British clime. However in the legal profession in Nigeria there is the perception that "we are all gentlemen at the bar". Hence there is nothing like a lady at the bar. That's why all judges and justices irrespective of gender address themselves as "my learned brother". Normally only the male lawyers attached esquire in their names in substitution of the Mr. The ladies use miss or Mrs before theirs. The Chief Justice some weeks back in the Supreme Court encouraged ladies to attach esquire to their names if they feel like as their is no lady or woman at the bar or bench.
