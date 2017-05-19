Smile360 official commissioning of the new site

After 6 years at Maduike Street, the new practice which is bigger can accommodate more patients is located at on 40A Cameron Road. To celebrate this move, Smile360 organized an official commissioning and celebration event to appreciate its patrons.
The official opening was attended by clients as well as friends of the practice. This facility which includes 12 dental chairs, a children section, a reception and a lounge is set up to help patients relax throughout their visit. Equipped with the latest technology including a 3D X-Ray. The clinic aims to set high dental standards in Nigeria to match that of UK & US according to the director.
“The move to this new facility will enable to see more patients, provide superior quality that you can find anywhere in the world. We want to be able to impact our society through dentistry and I feel that this new facility will allow us to do just that” said Dr. Amy Shumbusho, CEO of Smile360. “We look forward to bringing new and old patients for them to experience our latest treatments and a more comfortable environment.
Smile360 provides services such as teeth whitening, Invisalign, Hollywood Smile, Digital Smile Design, and Implants. Other services include:
- Family Dentistry
- Endodontics
- Prosthodontics
- Cosmetic dentistry
- Orthodontic and invisible braces
- Dental implants
- Maxillo-facial surgery
- Periodontology
- Laser dentistry
About Smile360
Smile360 Dental Specialists are proud to be the first purpose built dental and orthodontic centre in Lagos, Nigeria providing first class treatments and services in a fully equipped, state-of-the-art, ultra modern environment. Every member of the team at Smile360 is extremely passionate and totally committed to creating wonderful smiles for all their patients. To learn more visit www.smile360ng.com or call us at 08181360000 or 08181360444.
No comments:
Post a Comment