Thursday, 25 May 2017

Six students kidnapped in Epe,Lagos

Six students of the Igbonla Model college in Epe, Lagos state were kidnapped yesterday evening May 24th. The kidnappers gained entry into the school through a broken fence.

They were said to have attempted to abduct more students but were stopped security operatives stationed at the school. This would be the second time kidnappers will be attacking the school.


Recall that in October last year, kidnappers struck the school and kidnapped two teachers and four students of the college. The kidnappers demanded N20 million per head as ransom. They were however released after ransom was allegedly paid.
Posted by at 5/25/2017 12:28:00 pm

3 comments:

Funmi said...

kidnapping is now the new armed robbery in nigeria. instead of the typical house or

bank robbery ooo the criminals have figured out that kidnapping would make them moremoney.

25 May 2017 at 12:33
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

This country eh...Thank God they were released safe and sound


Long live LIB

25 May 2017 at 12:44
Moses Ayodele said...

I think is high time the government look seriously into this kidnapping issue. A law should be passed to stop this.

25 May 2017 at 12:50

Post a Comment

