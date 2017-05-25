Six students kidnapped in Epe,Lagos

They were said to have attempted to abduct more students but were stopped security operatives stationed at the school. This would be the second time kidnappers will be attacking the school.
Recall that in October last year, kidnappers struck the school and kidnapped two teachers and four students of the college. The kidnappers demanded N20 million per head as ransom. They were however released after ransom was allegedly paid.
3 comments:
kidnapping is now the new armed robbery in nigeria. instead of the typical house or
click here now for penis enlargement
bank robbery ooo the criminals have figured out that kidnapping would make them moremoney.
This country eh...Thank God they were released safe and sound
Long live LIB
I think is high time the government look seriously into this kidnapping issue. A law should be passed to stop this.
Post a Comment