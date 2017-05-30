"Single, bills paid, no man to annoy me" - Kourtney Kardashian seems to be over her baby daddy, Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian's close pal, Malika, shared an interesting quote on Instagram that Kourtney seems to agree with. She shared a meme of Kim K smiling sheepishly in bed, with words; "Me waking up this morning, single, bills paid, no man to annoy me, with 8 good morning test from all my side pieces". Kourtney replied, apparently agreeing with the statement.
While she's rumoured to have finally moved on with a young model, Younes Bendjima, Scott has also been spotted partying and getting quite close to 7 different ladies in Cannes.
