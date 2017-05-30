She showed signs of being a music star, I wish we supported her - Mother laments years after. Meet exceptional tutors for different musical instrument and subjects in Lagos

It was with so much regret Mrs Adeshiyan shared with us how she failed to support and harness the skills she noticed in Deborah.
It was as if she burned down the possibility of seeing her child become the next superstar. She stressed “I could not forgive myself as I watched the auditions of the popular reality show “Gods children Got Talent” and saw kids do great things I know my daughter would have done if only I supported her.Deborah could make good sounds from any object around her, but like most parents I only focused on how her science and English scores would rise and neglected other areas.
It’s becoming clearer that the key to a child’s success is learning a wide variety of skills, even schools that focus solely on academic skills do not experience sustainable results.If the thought of doing craft activities with your kids fills you with horror, it is worth knowing that children can acquire a vast range of skills from art, language, music and craft sessions.
Amongst many, here are some reasons why your child should learn a music skill or craft
· Crafting teaches kids to follow instructions· Crafting helps kids communicate their feelings· Kids enjoy seeing that they can improve, this builds their esteem· Schoolwork can improve· Skills and crafts help kids learn teamwork and makes them more sociable· Allows quality time between parent & child· Crafting improves fine motor skills
. Craft and skills teaches kids to try
After all said, here is the good news that will excite parents and learners
Prepclass, a top academic solutions provider will be putting together a meet and greet between their most experienced tutors/instructors and parents of learners or learners.
At this event, parents of learners and learners would be able to meet language tutors, violin tutors, piano tutors, origami instructors, tutors that teach fashion sketches, craft instructors, numeracy tutors, reading and writing tutors, math tutors and even experts in guidance and counselling.
This event is scheduled to hold on the 3rd of June, at No. 23 Agodogba Avenue, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. Register here http://bit.ly/2qmQKKK. For enquiries please call 08034466594
For those of you curious as to what to expect at this meet and greet watch this amazing video of a Prepclass music tutor.
