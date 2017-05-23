Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi files for divorce just five months after getting hitched

Last month, she shared a cryptic post on Instagram about a strong woman having a breaking point.
Her rep confirmed the split, saying in a statement:
'During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened.'
'She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.' On Valentine's day, she posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Shalom writing: 'Happy Valentine's Day to my hubs.
3 comments:
you see why i am against all these flamboyant engagement and marriages. it seems the more fanfare and spending on
an engagement and marriage the more likely it is to crash.
Chai!
... Merited happiness
Okay..
