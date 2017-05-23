 Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi files for divorce just five months after getting hitched | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi files for divorce just five months after getting hitched

Reality star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi who appears in Shahs of Sunset got a fairytale proposal when her beau, Shalom popped the question via a Times Square billboard last December. The couple wedded in January but the union has already hit the rocks as GG has filed for divorce.


Last month, she shared a cryptic post on Instagram about a strong woman having a breaking point.

Her rep confirmed the split, saying in a statement:
 'During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened.' 
'She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.' On Valentine's day, she posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Shalom writing: 'Happy Valentine's Day to my hubs.


She has since removed pics of her wedding day from her Instagram account.

Posted by at 5/23/2017 03:41:00 pm

3 comments:

Majek said...

you see why i am against all these flamboyant engagement and marriages. it seems the more fanfare and spending on

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

an engagement and marriage the more likely it is to crash.

23 May 2017 at 15:47
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chai!


... Merited happiness

23 May 2017 at 15:59
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay..

23 May 2017 at 16:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts