Seyi Law shares throwback photo of his lovely daughter

Seyi Law shared this throwback photo of the his daughter was born and expressed the fears he had. See another photo and what he wrote after the cut:
"Throwback to the day I had the greatest joy and fear of my life. The moment when my expectation was clouded with fears. The day my joy was birthed like Gold covered in dirts. A little chapter opened, testimony was written and more goodness is being unveiled. TYT #ThankYouThursday #TT #TestimonyThursday. What is your testimony?("
3 comments:
Awww, thank God for her life
I don't know why some people keep saying this baby is over weight she looks really cute I like her chuby cheeks.
We don hear. Local champion .
Post a Comment