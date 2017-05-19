 Serena Williams shows off her baby bump while on a yacht in Florida | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Serena Williams shows off her baby bump while on a yacht in Florida

The tennis champ is 24 weeks into her pregnancy. She shared the photos on instagram...


Posted by at 5/19/2017 04:55:00 pm

40 comments:

David said...

24 weeks into a pregnancy you mean to say.

19 May 2017 at 16:59
Jenny Gbanite said...

madam 24months?
that's 2yrs?
I'm confused

19 May 2017 at 17:02
Anonymous said...

Jesus! God forbid her to be pregnant for 24months biko 24wks.

19 May 2017 at 17:03
Anonymous said...

24 months into her pregnancy!!!! nawa ooo.. your team is wacky with errors like this

19 May 2017 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

24months???? Sister Linda

19 May 2017 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

24 months into pregnancy??????

19 May 2017 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

24 months cha...LInda Nwayo

19 May 2017 at 17:07
Anonymous said...

Weeks o Linda not month.. you won kill the pikin in..

19 May 2017 at 17:10
Arinze Manuel said...

24 months preg? Daf***???

19 May 2017 at 17:11
Kadiri Abdulrahman said...

24 months into pregnancy! Which kain tin be DAT?

19 May 2017 at 17:11
Anonymous said...

24 months? are you kidding?

19 May 2017 at 17:11
Arinze Manuel said...

24whaat?

19 May 2017 at 17:12
Anonymous said...

Linda 24months ke????isorite

19 May 2017 at 17:14
Anonymous said...

24 months bi ti bawo??

19 May 2017 at 17:15
Anonymous said...

24 months into a pregnancy ke? Lindaaaa

19 May 2017 at 17:16
Jerry Udeze said...

24 what?!! 😕

19 May 2017 at 17:18
Anonymous said...

24 weeks you mean.

19 May 2017 at 17:19
Nnenna Asuzu-Gini said...

Linda abeg its 24 weeks not 24 months. She's not an elephant to be pregnant for 24 months. lols

19 May 2017 at 17:19
Unknown said...

24months that's 2years.

19 May 2017 at 17:20
Anonymous said...

24 months linda?? kuku kee her

19 May 2017 at 17:22
Anonymous said...

Two whole years far along. Amazing!

19 May 2017 at 17:24
Anonymous said...

24 Months really?????

19 May 2017 at 17:24
Anonymous said...

She carries it well,making pregnancy look like easy breezy

19 May 2017 at 17:28
Anonymous said...

24months???

19 May 2017 at 17:31
Emeka said...

She is so sexy...beautiful lady

19 May 2017 at 17:31
Tpy said...

24 months pregnant. Interesting

19 May 2017 at 17:32
Anonymous said...

Aunty Linda.. do you mean to write 24 weeks? months ke that is a curse.. Please do the needy on your sentence.

19 May 2017 at 17:34
Anonymous said...

24 months bawo?

19 May 2017 at 17:34
Anonymous said...

24weeks?

19 May 2017 at 17:41
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hot mama


Long live LIB

19 May 2017 at 18:45
Ushie Blessing said...

Linda never say 24months she said 24weeks check it very well

19 May 2017 at 19:20
Anonymous said...

All stupid comment,you all focus on the 24mths mistake instead of commenting on her pregnancy and how beautiful she looks with her pregnancy. Your idiotic comment take the limelight away from her. Awon were. If Linda make mistake then correct her. Bunch of goats

19 May 2017 at 19:27
RAI said...

Linda what's happening? Too many errors this days.

19 May 2017 at 19:34
Anonymous said...

Guys! Pls chill out na. Its jst a simple mistake.

19 May 2017 at 19:53
funmi faola said...

Linda is right, she wrote 24 weeks not months! Cant u all see???

19 May 2017 at 20:11
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Lol @24month.

19 May 2017 at 20:21
Osumili Nixon said...

That is approximately 6months it is allowed it will not show much

19 May 2017 at 20:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

GD 4 HER
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:05
chinelo okafor said...

Pretty MamA!
Pregnancy agrees with u...

19 May 2017 at 22:07
Onah Caleb said...

Well seen.

19 May 2017 at 23:10

