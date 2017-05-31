Serena Williams is expecting a girl, her sister Venus confirms it

Venus made this confirmation during a post-match interview with Eurosport. She referred to the baby as "she" and said that she hopes to be the baby's favorite aunt.
She added: "We all want it to be called baby V, baby Lyn, baby Esher, we all want the baby to be named after us".
This will be the first time the sex of the baby will be revealed. Serena had been asked earlier, at the Met Gala, about the baby's gender but she gave a vague answer and said:
"We're waiting. (It's) a surprise. We call it "baby'"
Though Serena obviously did not play at the French Open, she was present to cheer her sister on and she tried to cover her baby bump in a sporty white vest top, worn underneath a camouflage jacket .
