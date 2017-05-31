 Senate finally passes President Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Bill | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Senate finally passes President Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Bill

The Nigerian Senate has approved and passed the Bill on mutual assistance in criminal matters between Nigeria and other foreign states.  

The executive bill presented to the senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides for the repeat of the money laundering offences, provide protection for employees of various institutions, provide appropriate penalties and other purposes. 

After passing the Bill, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said “this Anti-Money Laundering Legislation is a key component of President Muhammadu Buhari’s war on corruption agenda. This act will facilitate the needed cooperation with other states to prevent individuals from escaping prosecution by fleeing to another country. 

Under the passed Bill, the Nigerian government may request that any country where a money launderer is hiding out to aid in the prosecution of such person, or such person may even be prosecuted in accord with the law of the host country. Nigeria would also be able to supply the country with unending support to aid a conviction. 

This is the kind of innovation and cooperative anti-corruption scheme that will truly discourage money laundering”
Posted by at 5/31/2017 04:13:00 pm

3 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

31 May 2017 at 16:14
MUFC said...

Anti curroption fight for anyone who's against the president... Isn't that curroption in its own?

31 May 2017 at 16:21
ogbonna nwabueze said...

We need them to be jailed for life, then other corrupt ones will take clue from them.

31 May 2017 at 16:37

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts