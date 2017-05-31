Senate finally passes President Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Bill

The Nigerian Senate has approved and passed the Bill on mutual assistance in criminal matters between Nigeria and other foreign states.
The executive bill presented to the senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides for the repeat of the money laundering offences, provide protection for employees of various institutions, provide appropriate penalties and other purposes.
Under the passed Bill, the Nigerian government may request that any country where a money launderer is hiding out to aid in the prosecution of such person, or such person may even be prosecuted in accord with the law of the host country. Nigeria would also be able to supply the country with unending support to aid a conviction.
This is the kind of innovation and cooperative anti-corruption scheme that will truly discourage money laundering”
